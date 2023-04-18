Arizona gas prices third highest nationwide

TUCSON - (KVOA) Gas prices are soaring across Arizona.
Drivers are feeling it and they tell News 4 Tucson they're fed up.
"I try not to think about it because it makes me upset," one driver in Tucson said.
"I think it's horrible, horrible," another driver said. "People who are barely making it, now have to decide whether they're going to buy a piece of meat at the store or whether they're going to put gas in the care. It's horrible."
According to AAA, Arizona currently has the third highest gas prices in the country behind California and Hawaii.
AAA notes the national average of a regular gallon of gas is $3.67. In Arizona, the average is currently $4.56. California checks in at $4.91. Hawaii is at $4.78.
"It's really a product of bad timing for Arizona," AAA Mountain West Spokesman Julian Paredes said. "Normally, this would be the time prices would go up anyway just because of more demand in summer, but also at this time there's refineries in Texas and New Mexico that went down for maintenance, so that's really hurt the supply side. If there's any good news, gas prices still aren't as high as they were last year with all those record levels."
Some drivers are struggling with the rising costs at the pump.
"Well, I have to budget a little more," one driver in midtown said. "And everything is going up, absolutely everything. This is an added burden. You don't have to go the movies, you don't have to go out to eat, but you have to put gas in your car."