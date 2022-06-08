Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing 8-year-old girl

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death in the state's second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty this year after a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Frank Atwood died Wednesday by lethal injection for killing Vicki Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert.
She went missing after leaving her Tucson home to drop a birthday card in a mailbox.
The execution of Clarence Dixon last month ended Arizona's halt to executions that was blamed on the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution in the state was botched.