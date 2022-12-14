 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...First warning is expiring at 9 AM MST this morning. A
hard freeze warning is in effect again tonight into Thursday
morning for similar conditions.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

Arizona Department of Public Safety

PHOENIX (AP) — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a "Seusspicious-looking" green passenger.

While the gag may have caused the officer's heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.

The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver's face blurred on its Twitter page. 

Officials say they appreciate the "festive flair" but that the driver's action was still illegal.

They are urging motorists to follow traffic laws.

