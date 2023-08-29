 Skip to main content
Arizona Department of Gaming Announces Allocation for Event Wagering License

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona Game and Fish Department
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Gaming announced today that it has allocated an event wagering operator license to bet365 as the designee for the Ak-Chin Indian Community. 

On June 30, 2023, the Arizona Department of Gaming announced that it would start to accept applications for available event wagering licenses, which included one license reserved for Arizona Tribes and two licenses reserved for Arizona Sports Franchises.

The application window for event wagering licenses opened on August 1, 22023 and closed on August 15, 2023.

Applicants were required to submit their completed applications within this timeframe in order to have been considered for an even wagering license. More information can be found by viewing the ADG website.

 

