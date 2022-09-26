 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green
Valley, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Arizona courts increase juror pay

  • Updated
  • 0
Court room
Jason Gabrick / U.S. Air Force

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona has increased juror compensation for the first time in 50 years after the bipartisan legislative budget was passed in 2022. 

The increase in compensation went into effect on Saturday.

According to the Arizona Supreme Court, $1.6 million will be allocated from the Arizona General Fund to the Arizona Lengthy Trial and Digital Evidence Fund to pay jurors up to $300 per day for their jury service in the superior court.

 “Aside from alleviating financial concerns for jurors, Arizona’s judicial system, litigants, and attorneys gain a more willing pool of potential jury participants to help ensure a fair and efficient process," said Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel.

According to a press release, jurors who are selected to serve in a superior court in Arizona may be eligible to earn $40-$300 per day as reimbursement for any lost wages. This begins on the first day of the trial.

Unless a trial exceeded 5 days, jurors earned $12 per day before the increase went into effect.

All courts will reimburse jurors for mileage whether they are selected to serve or not. Juror compensation is dependent on the employer's jury service guidelines among other factors. 

Municipal and justice courts will continue to pay jurors $12 per day for their juror service. 

For more information about jury service in Arizona, please click here.

