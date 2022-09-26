Arizona courts increase juror pay

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona has increased juror compensation for the first time in 50 years after the bipartisan legislative budget was passed in 2022.
The increase in compensation went into effect on Saturday.
According to the Arizona Supreme Court, $1.6 million will be allocated from the Arizona General Fund to the Arizona Lengthy Trial and Digital Evidence Fund to pay jurors up to $300 per day for their jury service in the superior court.
“Aside from alleviating financial concerns for jurors, Arizona’s judicial system, litigants, and attorneys gain a more willing pool of potential jury participants to help ensure a fair and efficient process," said Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel.
According to a press release, jurors who are selected to serve in a superior court in Arizona may be eligible to earn $40-$300 per day as reimbursement for any lost wages. This begins on the first day of the trial.
Unless a trial exceeded 5 days, jurors earned $12 per day before the increase went into effect.
All courts will reimburse jurors for mileage whether they are selected to serve or not. Juror compensation is dependent on the employer's jury service guidelines among other factors.
Municipal and justice courts will continue to pay jurors $12 per day for their juror service.
For more information about jury service in Arizona, please click here.