Arizona courts increase juror pay

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 600 PM MST. * At 526 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Valley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH