Arizona Corporation Commission approves new rate hike for TEP

TUCSON (KVOA) — Your monthly power bill could go up by more than $10 starting next month, after the Arizona Corporation Commision approved a new rate hike for TEP.
The ACC voted four to one to approve the proposal, which will raise the average customer bill by 9%.
TEP says they want yo raise rates because the current ones are from 2018.
They also says TEP has invested $1.8 billion dollars into its power grid that include the poles and the wires to generate power.
But one TEP customer doesn't feel those upgrades are working, as she was one of the tens of thousands of people who didn't have power due to the storms.
"I think this sets a poor precedent for other companies that when you get your customers down on their knees because of an error that was made on your part and nature, nature had a part in it to then you benefit from increased rates that's just wrong on so many levels," Lynette Chapa said.
The change is expected to go into effect as early as September 1.