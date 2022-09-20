 Skip to main content
Arizona City man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

  • Updated
  • 0
Merlin Harrigan

Merlin Harrigan

 Casa Grande Police Department

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — An Arizona City man has been arrested in connection to child sex crimes.

In February, Casa Grande Police Department conducted a search warrant at 37-year-old Merlin Harrigan’s home for a felony theft investigation.

During the search, detectives seized firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Police say approximately 151,500 child sexual abuse images and videos were discovered on the electronic devices.

“This is one of the most significant collections ever encountered on one person’s device(s) investigated by the Casa Grande Police Department,” the police department said in a news release.

Harrigan was indicted on Sept. 14 on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested on Sept. 18 and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000.00 bond.

