Arizona Board of Regents approve multi-year tuition structure

TUCSON (KVOA) - Earlier this year, the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition structure to increase cost predictability for resident students at Arizona's public Universities.
On Friday, the University of Arizona released a proposed 3% increase for resident tuition for the 2023-24 academic year and a 4% increase for non-resident tuition.
This proposal is under a six-year maximum growth rate, including resident tuition, academic fees, and meal and housing plans.
Out-of-state student, Adele Pillers says it’s kind of scary, “I am an out-of-state student so I am already having to deal with an already large amount of money I have to pay. I am lucky enough to have a couple of scholarships, but they don't pay for all of it so that is something me and my parents are having to deal with.”
On March 23, the proposals will be closely reviewed by the Capital, Finance and Resources Committee at Arizona State University.
A live-streamed public hearing will be held on March 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for students and the public to comment on the tuition proposals.
"I would like to know where that money is going specifically,” said Gunnar Franek, a University of Arizona student. “I know during Covid they cut the Professors equally, even though certain departments were generating much more money than others. So I think more transparency would be nice.”
The board will vote on the tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year proposals, April 20, and set maximum tuition growth rates for the following five academic years during the board’s April 19 to 21 meeting at the University of Arizona.