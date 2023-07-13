Arizona becomes latest state that allows people to get birth control without prescription

TUCSON (KVOA) — Last week, Arizona became the latest in a growing group of states that will allow people to get birth control from a pharmacist without a prescription.
On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving the green light to the first-ever over-the-counter oral contraceptive in the U.S. called Opill.
A spokesperson for the FDA said, in part, "When Opill is used, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available non prescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy."
Advocates said this is a monumental step in the battle over reproductive rights. Others feel differently about getting birth control without a prescription.
Rosa Benitez, a mother, said, "No, I would not. I would like to talk to my doctor before taking anything over the counter." While another person who wanted to remain anonymous said, "I think birth control is vital for women because it's not just used as a contraceptive, it's also used as a means to function correctly."
There are some things you should know before taking the pill. For instance, the FDA said you can't combine Opill with other hormonal birth controls.
Mansour Ashour, a student, said, "I think the law in itself, there's no issue, but you know, some people might abuse the law. Some women may take it behind their husbands' back."
There is no age restriction to purchase Opill, which Rosa says doesn't sit well with her. "I think it's inappropriate because if you can get it at any age, I don't think that's right. I think you should have to have your parents' permission," said Rosa.
Right now, there isn't a set price for Opill, but the maker says it will be affordable.