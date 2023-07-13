Arizona becomes latest state that allows people to get birth control without prescription

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk of
heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part of
next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Arizona becomes latest state that allows people to get birth control without prescription

  • Updated
  • 0
Birth Control

TUCSON (KVOA) — Last week, Arizona became the latest in a growing group of states that will allow people to get birth control from a pharmacist without a prescription.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving the green light to the first-ever over-the-counter oral contraceptive in the U.S. called Opill.

A spokesperson for the FDA said, in part, "When Opill is used, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available non prescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy."

Advocates said this is a monumental step in the battle over reproductive rights. Others feel differently about getting birth control without a prescription.

Rosa Benitez, a mother, said, "No, I would not. I would like to talk to my doctor before taking anything over the counter." While another person who wanted to remain anonymous said, "I think birth control is vital for women because it's not just used as a contraceptive, it's also used as a means to function correctly."

There are some things you should know before taking the pill. For instance, the FDA said you can't combine Opill with other hormonal birth controls.

Mansour Ashour, a student, said, "I think the law in itself, there's no issue, but you know, some people might abuse the law. Some women may take it behind their husbands' back."

There is no age restriction to purchase Opill, which Rosa says doesn't sit well with her. "I think it's inappropriate because if you can get it at any age, I don't think that's right. I think you should have to have your parents' permission," said Rosa.

Right now, there isn't a set price for Opill, but the maker says it will be affordable.

Tags

Recommended for you