Arizona Autism Charter School expands with new Tucson campus

AZACS

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Autism Charter Schools is expanding into Tucson.

AZACS is the state's first and only autism-focused charter network.

The new Upper School Campus will offer middle school and high school grades, six through 12, and is set to open on Sept. 1.

The new school will replicate AZACS' award winning programs, offering innovative STEAM, project-based and career readiness curriculum with positive behavior support.

“The new Tucson Upper School Campus is a dream come true,” said AZACS founder Diana Diaz-Harrison. “We’ve had amazing growth and success with our K-12 schools in central Phoenix and Peoria, and now we’re excited to offer the same level of service to students with autism living in Tucson. We look forward to bringing our award-winning, career-readiness program to Southern Arizona.”

The campus is currently enrolling students.

To learn more, visit their website here.

