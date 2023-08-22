Arizona among top 10 states where people use their phone the most

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizonans rank top 10 in the list of states that have the most phone usage within their population.
Each US state’s average monthly searches for 3,200 terms such as ‘battery overheating’ or ‘why is my phone not working’ to discover where there have been most problems resulting from the frequent use of devices. We learn where cell phones are used the most used.
Nevada comes in first place with an average of 5,550.74 searches per month. The most common searches are ‘phone charging slowly’, ‘phone glitching’, and ‘iPhone screen black’, suggesting overusing devices.
The lowest ranked state is West Virginia with 191.39 monthly searches followed by South Dakota and Wisconsin. There are the three states where people spend the least time on phones.
A spokesperson for Amerisleep commented on these findings: “It’s interesting to see how people take most of their technological issues to the internet to find out what might be wrong and how common the questions are regarding any type of phone-related problems. This might also be the consequence of prolonged usage of said mobile devices, which will inevitably show signs of wear after a short period of time of owning them if not left to rest as much as needed.
“It is important to underline how spending so much time on our phones can cause our sleep patterns to shift for the worse. Exposure to blue lights has been shown to suppress melatonin, reduce sleep quality and delay circadian rhythms”.