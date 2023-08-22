Arizona among top 10 states where people use their phone the most

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 424 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Saddlebrooke, or 11 miles northwest of Catalina, moving
northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Picacho Peak State Park, Catalina State Park, Red Rock, Oracle
Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 445 PM MST...

At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Catalina, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park,
Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Route 77 between mile markers 74 and 98.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Arizona among top 10 states where people use their phone the most

  • Updated
  • 0
iPhone
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizonans rank top 10 in the list of states that have the most phone usage within their population.

Each US state’s average monthly searches for 3,200 terms such as ‘battery overheating’ or ‘why is my phone not working’ to discover where there have been most problems resulting from the frequent use of devices. We learn where cell phones are used the most used. 

Nevada comes in first place with an average of 5,550.74 searches per month. The most common searches are ‘phone charging slowly’, ‘phone glitching’, and ‘iPhone screen black’, suggesting overusing devices. 

The lowest ranked state is West Virginia with 191.39 monthly searches followed by South Dakota and Wisconsin. There are the three states where people spend the least time on phones. 

A spokesperson for Amerisleep commented on these findings: “It’s interesting to see how people take most of their technological issues to the internet to find out what might be wrong and how common the questions are regarding any type of phone-related problems. This might also be the consequence of prolonged usage of said mobile devices, which will inevitably show signs of wear after a short period of time of owning them if not left to rest as much as needed. 

“It is important to underline how spending so much time on our phones can cause our sleep patterns to shift for the worse. Exposure to blue lights has been shown to suppress melatonin, reduce sleep quality and delay circadian rhythms”.

Tags

Recommended for you