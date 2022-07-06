Arizona abortions rights group seeking more than 356K signatures before July 7 deadline

TUCSON (KVOA) – It’s crunch time for a grassroots campaign in Arizona to have voters decide on the legality of abortion and reproductive rights this November.

Arizonans For Reproductive Freedom is looking to meet an important deadline Thursday.

The campaign has an appointment at 4 p.m. with the Secretary of State’s Office up in Phoenix to try and qualify for the midterm election.

The group was created in the days after the leaked draft opinion that suggested the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

After the court’s decision to do so, campaign leaders say they’ve picked up momentum and lots of signatures in hopes of getting a ballot initiative in front of voters that would codify reproductive rights and keep abortion safe and legal in Arizona.

One campaign supporter says the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“People are going to die if we don’t do something. So, that’s why we do what we do, because people are not going to get the care that they need,” said Miranda Lopez. “Over the last 24 hours, we’ve had so many petitions coming back in to be notarized and people coming into sign petitions. It’s been kind of crazy.”

The group needs more than 356,000 valid signatures from registered Arizona voters to make the ballot this fall.

