Arizona 1st home buyers are having a tough time

TUCSON (KVOA) — Buying your first home in Arizona is tough right now.
In fact, experts are worried it’s too tough and bad for the state.
In the early 2000s, the average home in the United States sold for around $200,000. Now, the average home price is around half a million.
For months, Holly McKellips was on a search throughout Arizona, north and south.
But she couldn't find her first home.
After nearly a dozen unsuccessful offers over the listing price, she gave up.
"It was a pain in the butt,” said McKellips. “Frustrating, to say the least."
"We need to zone more land for housing and housing of all types,” said Courtney Levinus with Arizona Multi-Housing Authority.
Levinus says these rising prices are particularly bad for our state.
"We have not adequately planned for the population growth we are currently experiencing,” said Levinus. “Where are they all going to fit?"
That's bad news for buyers like Holly, who is worried she now has to look somewhere else.
“I hate to have to leave and go,” said Levinus. "I tried but this market just isn't for me."
Levinus says developers are also contributing to the problem by investing in large, expensive homes, trying to attract more money, even though there's fewer buyers.