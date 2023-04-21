TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies and Northwest Fire Department are currently on the scene of an apartment fire on Tucson's westside.
Deputies and the fire department responded to the 4200 block of North Romero Road.
North and south lanes of North Romero Road are closed while residents are being evacuated.
Deputies ask to find an alternate road.
