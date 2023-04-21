 Skip to main content
Apartment fire on Tucson's northwest side

  • 0
North side fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies and Northwest Fire Department are currently on the scene of an apartment fire on Tucson's northwest side.

Deputies and the fire department responded to the Village at Romero Apartments in the 4200 block of North Romero Road. 

One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

North and south lanes of North Romero Road are closed while residents are being evacuated. 

Deputies ask to find an alternate road.

The fire is under investigation. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

