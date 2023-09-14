Angel Charity raising money for genome sequencer testing at University of Arizona Steele Research Center

TUCSON (KVOA) — Inside this children's hospital on the campus of the University of a Arizona sits the Steele Research Center, where doctors and researchers are on the precipice of changing children's and families lives.
Inside this lab, Fayez Ghishan and his team get to work on a mission.
"In this lab, we are dedicated to find the cause of many of these kids diseases by sequencing their entire genome. You as a human being and I and kids, we have 23,000 genes. We sequence all these 23,000 genes and figure out exactly what's wrong with these kids," Fayez Ghishan said.
This research will help doctors detect diseases earlier and help families learn about their loved ones genetic history.
"We sequence their DNA, little brush inside their teeth, inside your mouth. Or you do a blood test, harvest DNA."
But to do all of this... These doctors need your help.
That's where Angel Charity comes in.
The organization raising more than a million dollars in our community to go toward this life-changing research.
We are very excited to be a part of this project here and help fund raise for this amazing endeavor that's going to change the lives of so many children and families. Fayez said. "At the end of the day, our task is to restore the smile in the mom's eyes and the grandmother's eyes. Our function is to improve the lives of these kids. That's it."
To find how you can get involved in this venture, to help achieve Angel Charity's goal, and help our kids in this community, visit their website here.