Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

American Red Cross of Southern AZ volunteers headed to Puerto Rico

  • Updated
  • 0
Hurricane Fiona Puerto Rico 2022

September 19, 2022. Salinas, Puerto Rico. Red Cross employee Alberto Fernandini delivers baby formula and blanket to Dervis Marie González, shelter resident in the Carlos Colón Burgos School in Salinas. 

 Photo by Isaac León Vales/American Red Cross

TUCSON (KVOA) — Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona are headed to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. 

Hurricane Fiona destroyed homes and infrastructures in Puerto Rico, leaving many without power and water and some areas inaccessible due to damaged roads and bridges.

One of the volunteers, Brenda Sawyer is expected to leave Wednesday. She is a disaster mental health worker and will provide emotional support to those affected by the disaster, according to American Red Cross of Southern Arizona. 

For more information visit, www.redcross.org/arizona

