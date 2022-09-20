American Red Cross of Southern AZ volunteers headed to Puerto Rico

TUCSON (KVOA) — Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona are headed to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Fiona destroyed homes and infrastructures in Puerto Rico, leaving many without power and water and some areas inaccessible due to damaged roads and bridges.
One of the volunteers, Brenda Sawyer is expected to leave Wednesday. She is a disaster mental health worker and will provide emotional support to those affected by the disaster, according to American Red Cross of Southern Arizona.
For more information visit, www.redcross.org/arizona.