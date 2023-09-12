Airman who died during WWII brought back to southern Arizona for final resting place

TUCSON (KVOA) — An airman who died during World War II was brought back to southern Arizona for his final resting place.
On June 26, 1944 ,11 crew members were traveling aboard the B-29 Superfortress, "Princess Eileen."
2nd Lieutenant Walter B. Miklosh and his crew had just finished a bombing run in Japan when their plane crashed into rice paddy in India.
Everyone aboard the plane was killed.
It took nearly 79 years, but his remains were finally identified and returned to his family at Tucson International Airport on September 12.
He will be buried in Sierra Vista at a later date.