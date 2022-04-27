Agave Heritage Festival returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a two-year hiatus, the Agave Heritage Festival is kicking off Thursday in the Old Pueblo.
The four-day event is described as the destination for "all things agave."
The festival will feature seminars, agave pit roasting, agave spirit tastings and culinary events.
Event organizers say their mission to celebrate the "cultural, commercial, and culinary significance of the agave across borders."
Mayor Regina Romero on Tuesday proclaimed Tucson as the “The City of Century Plants".
“The Agave Heritage Festival is a celebration of the agave and an acknowledgement of Tucson’s rich cultural history and the traditions that unite the peoples of the Southwest,” said Romero in a news release.
The festival was founded in 2008.
For more information about the Agave Heritage Festival, visit Agave Heritage Festival.