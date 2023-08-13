After 48 hours missing, the family of Trevor Hayles just wants to get him home safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Authorities have been searching for 78-year-old, Trevor “Tony” Hayles since he went missing more than 48 hours ago.
News 4 Tucson’s Conor McGill reached out to speak with the Hayles family this afternoon.
Trevor’s wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Hayles, said, "This isn't the way it's going to end, I don't want to end like this."
They just celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
According to his family, Trevor went out for a bike ride on Friday morning – a part of his daily routine.
When he didn't return after an hour his family became concerned and suspicious, eventually seeking help from the police.
Elizabeth tells us her husband is at a stage where he can't easily take care of himself.
"It's one thing for someone to walk away, but when you know they can't really communicate and seek help for themselves… it's frightening. It's just frightening."
The Hayles describe Trevor as a compassionate and helpful man.
An immigrant from Jamaica, Trevor made it his mission to help others – serving as a lawyer, working in civil and immigration law.
“He understood how difficult it was to make the transition and to try to make your way. he was willing to do whatever he could to help people,” Elizabeth said of her husband.
“I couldn't ask for more, I couldn't ask for more just to get him back, just to get him back."
Trevor Hayles is described physically as 5'7”, 128 pounds, bald, with brown eyes, and a gray beard.
If you see him or have any information, please call 911.
