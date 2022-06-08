ADOT offers study material for 1st-time young drivers

has provided free study materials for those preparing to take their permit test.
June and July are the busiest months for the Department when it comes to permit testing. Only those at least 15 years and 6 months old are allowed to take the Instruction Permit test.
Eligible students can use the Arizona Driver License Manual and practice tests provided by ADOT to prepare for the test.
Students ready to take the test can take it online via ADOT's Permit Test @ Home or in person after scheduling an appointment through their website.
For more information, visit:
Arizona Driver License Manual- https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/tests-manuals-and-driving-schools/manuals
Practice tests- https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/tests-manuals-and-driving-schools/practice-tests
ADOT's Permit Test @ Home- https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/teen-drivers/permit-test-home