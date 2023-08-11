ADOT announces finalists in Safety Message Contest

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizonans have until August 17 to vote for their favorite sign message.
ADOT has picked ten finalists out of 3,700 submission for it's seventh annual Safety Message Contest.
The public will have the chance to vote this month before two winners will be put on display across the agency's freeway overhead signs.
ADOT began displaying humorous safety messages a few years ago as a strategy to engage drivers on changing their behavior behind the wheel.
The finalists are:
- It's hot. Be Cool Buckle up.
- I'm just a sign asking a driver to use turn signals.
- Be a buckle girl in a buckle world.
- It's hot outside. Chill when you drive.
- Drive aware. Show you care.
- Merge like it's hot.
- Think and Thrive. Don't drink and drive.
- Not a bee? Don't drive buzzed.
- Seatbelts always pass the vibe check.
- This is your sign to slow down.
To vote, visit their website here.