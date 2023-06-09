ADHS getting more than $1 million in federal grant funding to test lead levels in school drinking water

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health Services rolled out a Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program this week.
The program is voluntary. Arizona public schools and childcare facilities will have to opt-in to participate.
The state is getting $1.4 million in grant money funded by Environmental Protection Agency to test lead levels in schools drinking water.
Hsini Lin is an epidemiologist with ADHS
"We really don't know how much lead is in the drinking water unless you test for it and if there's a problem identified, we will work with the school or childcare facility, we will work with the school or childcare facility to do some corrective action to solve the issue," Lin said.
According to the state health department, if the amount of lead is found to be more than 15 parts per billion, an ADHS team will work with the school to determine the best ways to move forward in bringing the level down.
Lead poisoning is linked to slow brain development and can affect learning and behavior in children.
"We get exposed to lead through many different things throughout our life, our daily activities, and drinking water is one of them and even though it's unlikely, the best approach is to get the water tested so we know it's not in there, that's not a concern at all," Lin said.
Those schools and child care facilities that choose to opt into the program will first fill out a required survey from ADHS.