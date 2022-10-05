 Skip to main content
Active shooter situation at University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person was shot at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the Harshbarger Building.

The suspect has been identified as a man. Police say he is no longer at the scene and they are currently looking for him.

Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 35 years old, has short brown hair and was wearing a blue baseball cap and dark backpack.

No further information has been released at this time.

In-person classes on main campus have been canceled, the University of Arizona said in a Tweet. 

