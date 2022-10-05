Active shooter situation at University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A person was shot at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Authorities say the shooting happened at the Harshbarger Building.
The suspect has been identified as a man. Police say he is no longer at the scene and they are currently looking for him.
Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 35 years old, has short brown hair and was wearing a blue baseball cap and dark backpack.
Suspect has dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 5, 2022
No further information has been released at this time.
In-person classes on main campus have been canceled, the University of Arizona said in a Tweet.
All remaining in-person classes on main campus have been canceled today, Oct. 5. For additional updates, please follow @UArizonaPolice. Make sure you are registered to receive UAlerts: https://t.co/FAI2zfSqU3— University of Arizona (@uarizona) October 5, 2022
CAPS is available to provide support for @uarizona students impacted by the recent UAlert. Please call us at 520-621-3334 if you need immediate support. We will have additional supports in place once we have further information.— UAZCampusHealth (@UAZCampusHealth) October 5, 2022
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.