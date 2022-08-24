ACLU, media organizations file lawsuit to stop police filming bill from taking effect

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the northern and
northwestern portions of the Tucson Metro Area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque
Verde, Catalina Foothills and Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Pantano Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Arroyo Chico, Canada del Oro,
Santa Cruz River, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Rillito River
and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 657 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tucson Mountains. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saguaro National Park
West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Avra Valley and Red Rock.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

ACLU, media organizations file lawsuit to stop police filming bill from taking effect

  • Updated
  • 0
ACLU, media organizations file lawsuit to stop police filming bill from taking effect

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The ACLU and some news organizations say House Bill 2319 that was passed this session and signed by Governor Doug Ducey violates the First Amendment.

The bill's sponsor, a former police officer, said that's not the purpose of the law.

Dan Barr is a Phoenix-based First Amendment Lawyer. He believes the new law set to take effect this fall, which prohibits people from recording video of police within eight feet of any activity, is unconstitutional.

"The whole purpose of this law is to intimidate people and prevent them from exercising their First Amendment rights," Barr said. "If I'm standing next to the police officer holding my phone and doing an audio recording, I'm not violating this statute. But, if I'm doing a video recording I am? I mean what possible difference could that make to the police officer who's carrying out their duty eight feet away. I'm either interfering with them or I'm not."

Republican State Rep. John Kavanaugh of Fountain Hills sponsored the bill. It's set to go into law Sept. 24.

"I felt I passed a law that promotes the First Amendment but at the same time protects police officers," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh is a former police officer.

He contends he wrote the bill to protect law enforcement officers so they can do their job without disruption and interference.

"I don't want to violate the Bill of Rights," the state lawmaker said. "But, I think I've taken into past decisions and criticisms and I would love to see this go to the Supreme Court, have it affirmed."

"There's already a law in Arizona that says you can't interfere with the police doing their jobs," Barr said. "So, this law that John Kavanaugh has literally dreamed up out of his own head has no purpose whatsoever other than to prohibit people from exercising their First Amendment rights."

Barr knows over the last several years, cell phone video has been vital in cases that have exposed police wrongdoing.

"Whether it's the case this past weekend in Arkansas, the George Floyd case, I mean there are plenty of cases involving cell phone video and the police doing traffic stops and the like that have been critical," he said.

Kavanaugh stands firm in his belief that the law is constitutional.

"It's all about balancing, it's all about reasonable and this bill is very reasonable," Kavanaugh said.

A federal judge could strike down the law. A ruling is expected sometime in September.

