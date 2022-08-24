ACLU, media organizations file lawsuit to stop police filming bill from taking effect

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The ACLU and some news organizations say House Bill 2319 that was passed this session and signed by Governor Doug Ducey violates the First Amendment.
The bill's sponsor, a former police officer, said that's not the purpose of the law.
Dan Barr is a Phoenix-based First Amendment Lawyer. He believes the new law set to take effect this fall, which prohibits people from recording video of police within eight feet of any activity, is unconstitutional.
"The whole purpose of this law is to intimidate people and prevent them from exercising their First Amendment rights," Barr said. "If I'm standing next to the police officer holding my phone and doing an audio recording, I'm not violating this statute. But, if I'm doing a video recording I am? I mean what possible difference could that make to the police officer who's carrying out their duty eight feet away. I'm either interfering with them or I'm not."
Republican State Rep. John Kavanaugh of Fountain Hills sponsored the bill. It's set to go into law Sept. 24.
"I felt I passed a law that promotes the First Amendment but at the same time protects police officers," Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh is a former police officer.
He contends he wrote the bill to protect law enforcement officers so they can do their job without disruption and interference.
"I don't want to violate the Bill of Rights," the state lawmaker said. "But, I think I've taken into past decisions and criticisms and I would love to see this go to the Supreme Court, have it affirmed."
"There's already a law in Arizona that says you can't interfere with the police doing their jobs," Barr said. "So, this law that John Kavanaugh has literally dreamed up out of his own head has no purpose whatsoever other than to prohibit people from exercising their First Amendment rights."
Barr knows over the last several years, cell phone video has been vital in cases that have exposed police wrongdoing.
"Whether it's the case this past weekend in Arkansas, the George Floyd case, I mean there are plenty of cases involving cell phone video and the police doing traffic stops and the like that have been critical," he said.
Kavanaugh stands firm in his belief that the law is constitutional.
"It's all about balancing, it's all about reasonable and this bill is very reasonable," Kavanaugh said.
A federal judge could strike down the law. A ruling is expected sometime in September.