Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 1209 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1139 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen thus far with
an additional 0.5 inches possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque
Verde, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Catalina
Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park East, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pima and
northwestern Cochise Counties through 1230 PM MST...

At 1157 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Tanque Verde to near Summit. Movement was east
at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Tucson
International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit, Catalina
Foothills, Rita Ranch, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 263 and 283.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 58.
Route 83 near mile marker 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes.

Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona's longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.

Mayes, an attorney and university professor who served for seven years on the Arizona Corporation Commission, says she supports abortion rights and doesn't consider either the older ban or a more recent law to be constitutional.

"My opponent apparently is OK with forcing the victims of rape and incest to carry to term," Mayes said last week during the only televised debate the pair will have during their contest.

Hamadeh said the attorney general can't unilaterally decide which laws to uphold.

The near total abortion ban that passed when Arizona was still a territory currently remains in effect after the Pima County Superior Court's denial last week of a stay requested by Planned Parenthood.

A new law enacted this year is less stringent than the original ban, prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, now finishing his second four-year term, from running again. He is seeking the Republican nomination for Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's seat.

Brnovich has been mired in the debate over reproductive rights in Arizona since the U.S. Supreme Court this year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that called abortion a constitutional right.

The candidates vying for his seat also exchanged heated arguments over their job experience during last week's debate, which was sponsored by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Both candidates said the other lacked the proper experience for the job.

The attorney general is Arizona's top prosecutor and represents state agencies on legal matters. He or she can investigate voter fraud and approve the wording of ballot propositions.

Mayes said she would fight for voting rights as Arizona's attorney general. Hamadeh has said the 2020 presidential vote was rigged against Trump.

