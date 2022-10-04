Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 145 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1139 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen thus far with an additional 0.5 inches possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&