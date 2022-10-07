PHOENIX (KVOA) — Abortion access has been restored in Arizona Friday.
A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood Arizona’s request for an emergency stay of the Pima County Superior Court’s Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s nearly 150-year-old abortion ban.
The stay temporarily blocks enforcement of the ban while Planned Parenthood’s appeal proceeds, allowing abortion care to resume, effective immediately.
“While today’s ruling brings temporary respite to Arizonans, the ongoing threat of this extreme, near-total abortion ban that has no regard for the health care of those across the state, including survivors of rape or incest remains very real,” said Brittany Fonteno, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona in a press release. “For over 100 days, Arizonans have experienced pure chaos and confusion and it has been traumatic for our physicians and staff who have been forced to notify patients that they can no longer care for them. The court’s decision to issue a stay while the legal process continues to unfold will allow Planned Parenthood Arizona to resume abortion care services. Planned Parenthood Arizona is committed to defending reproductive freedom for all and continuing this fight until this 150-year-old law is taken off the books for good.”
This is a breaking news story.