Abandoned golf course set to be developed into new housing development

TUCSON (KVOA) — An abandoned golf course is set to be developed into a new housing development.
This comes after the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning request this week.
Some residents who live nearby, where the development is expected to have more than 300 homes, worry about how this project will impact wildlife and public safety.
They are also concerned that more homes in this area could lead to increased flooding during the monsoon.
Pima County Board of Supervisor Rex Scott, in a statement, said in part, "From the Flood Control District's perspective, the development meets and exceeds federal, state, and local flood mitigation standards. It can be constructed in a way that minimizes the risk of flood damage and does not cause adverse impacts to others."
Longtime neighbors in this part of Casa Adobes say Rudasill Road is known to flood, especially during the monsoon.
Dean Marvin, a resident, said, "When they build this, they are going to raise the level to minimize the water that flows into the development and they will divert it to the half of the wash that's on our property, and that will basically double the flow rate."
Neighbors are also raising concerns about how this new development could bring more traffic to an already congested part of town.
Leslie Paige, a member of Friends of Pima Wash, said, "Our number one concern is public safety. Anyone who has driven on this section of Rudasill Road is very much aware of how hazardous it is, and the road has very limited line of sight."
Supervisor Scott, aware of neighbors' concerns, addressed this by saying, in part, "Although the road is below capacity and can handle the increased traffic this development will produce, long-time neighbors have attested to safety problems on the roadway that have persisted for decades. I will relentlessly advocate for the short, medium, and long-term improvements outlined in the Department of Transportation memo."
Additionally Paige said "There is an S-curve road that has been the site of several accidents and one or two fatalities," said Paige.
Some residents tell me they're worried that other developers will get ideas and look to build housing developments in washes around Tucson. They believe it's simply not a good idea