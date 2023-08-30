AA flight attendants in Tucson, around country could go on strike soon

TUCSON (KVOA) — American Airlines flight attendants in Tucson and across the country might go on strike soon.
Over 26,000 American Airlines flight attendants nationwide are asking for better pay, increased staffing at the gates, and an improved quality of life.
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants issued this statement:
Julie Hedrick, the union president, emphasized that this strike vote reflects the passion of flight attendants who haven't seen a raise since 2019. She warned American Airlines executives not to ignore this strike vote.
Federal law makes it challenging for airlines to legally strike, but this didn't deter 99 percent of American's flight attendants from authorizing a strike vote.
American Airlines responded:
"We're proud of the progress we've made in negotiations with the APFA, and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value."
Frequent fliers may be concerned about potential delays and cancellations. The Tucson International Airport Authority provided this response:
"We are not aware of any operational impacts in Tucson. We expect business as usual."
It's worth noting that American Airlines flight attendants are leading the charge, but other airline unions are also demanding new contracts. Southwest Airlines pilots and United Airlines flight attendants plan to picket at airports tomorrow.