A new website will track opioid overdoses across the country

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new website launched this week that aims to track the problem areas around the country. One area that may be highlighted is Pima County.
Pima County is one of the first areas that new drugs enter the country. Pima County Health Department has had their hands full since the pandemic when a new drug skyrocketed overdose deaths.
"What the CDC verified a year ago is that across the nation, we have already had a problem with overdoses, but in 2020 and 2021 we reached numbers that we have never seen before," said Mark Person, with the Pima County Health Department.
Chris Chavez is the outreach program manager for Hope Incorporated and is a former addict who survived an overdose. He now helps people in Tucson get through their addiction and recovery, but he remembers when he used to see his friends going through overdoses.
"When somebody is going through an overdose, they don't realize they're overdosing, they just think that enjoying they're high. They don't even realize that it's happening. The people around you see it, and it can be a horrifying experience," said Chavez.