A new crime-fighting coalition addresses crime across Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A large group of neighbors and local business owners are joining forces.
They're forming a coalition that's now nearly a thousand people strong.
Their goal to clean up Tucson's streets.
A stretch of Oracle Road near Grant Road is one of many areas where businesses and residents are being impacted by crime. They say it is plaguing their community.
Kevin Daily described what he finds in his neighborhood, "Open air drug use, trashing our washes, theft."
Just some of the things residents like him who live in the Flowing Wells area deal with.
Josh Jacobson is a restaurant operator who has businesses all over Tucson.
He and his staff deal with crime and sanitary issues on a daily basis.
"We walk around and see what kind of drug paraphernalia needs to be picked up, what kind of human feces needs to be cleaned up and what kind of damage has been done to the building," said Jacobson.
Monica Carlson and her husband own a business that deal with the same problems.
"We used to have our kids come clean out a lot, but can't do that anymore. There are fentanyl tin foil everywhere, needles are everywhere, and nobody is doing anything about it," said Carlson.
Monica sent News 4 Tucson several pictures showing how homeless people have taken over a bus stop at Prince and Oracle.
Carlson pointed out one picture of a person smoking fentanyl in broad daylight leaned up against a business' glass door.
Another photo is of the Navajo Wash in between Ft. Lowell and Prince roads.
It's since been cleaned up by Tucson police.
Kevin Daily came up with the idea to get businesses and residents together to form the "Tucson Crime Free Coalition."
"The purpose of the coalition is to address the crime and get back to enforcing our laws."
Since July, there has been a groundswell of support from businesses, and residents. They have more than 900-members so far and the group is growing.
Jacobson added, "We've got great conversations going on with many of the council members, and the board of supervisors they are present they are at the table they want to work towards solutions."
Solutions that advocate for enforcing existing laws.
"We are advocating for adequate staffing and resources for the police department so they can do their job. And we are advocating for treatment when possible and prosecution when necessary," said Jacobson.
Daily added, "Police are the first responders, and they are heroes."
"We are trying to find a way they can do what they were trained to do do enforce our laws," said Daily.
The group created a website is up and running as of this morning, which will further the coalition's mission.
To visit the website, visit www.tucsoncrimefree.com.
To contact the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, please email help@tucsoncrimefree.com or visit the website for the contact page.