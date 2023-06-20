A man has been released after federal judge overturned his conviction 30 years ago

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man who was on death row for killing a four-year-old girl early 30 years ago has been a free man for five days now.
Barry Lee Jones was released after a federal judge overturned his 1994 conviction.
His release isn't sitting well with some people, including the detective who worked the case.
Rachel Gray was found in a mobile park home in 1994.
Retired Sgt. Sonia Pesquiera was a detective in the homicide unit and investigated the case. She says it's one she will never forget.
"She was not only murdered, she was abused, she was beaten, sexually assaulted and she suffered a long time," she said. "She had lacerations, bruises, severe lacerations to her head that went through the entire scalp down to her skull.
Sgt Pesquiera says Rachel Gray appeared malnourished and was shaken up when she saw the autopsy.
She said the child was bleeding, and Barry tried to clean her up.
"He claimed he took her to the right next door where they lived on benson highway there is a station a fire station that has medics as well he claimed he took her there and they said she's fine."
But Sgt. Pesquiera says evidence and witnesses say the child was hurting.
She said even told her sister... "Barry hit me with a shoe thing. Well the shoe thing turned out to be a the long prybar that have a claw at the end and scoops that you can get nails out and things."
Sgt. Pesquiera questions Jones recent guilty plea of second degree murder.
She questions where the justice is for Rachel Gray.