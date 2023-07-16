A 25-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night on Tucson's eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle on Tucson’s eastside, bringing the total motorcycle fatalities in the city to 13 so far this year.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of E. 22nd Street around 10:45pm on July 15th, for the report of a motorcycle collision.
TFD responded to the scene to evaluate the driver of a 2021 Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tristin Nathaniel Petrush, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives gathered roadway evidence and conducted interviews, which determined that Petrush was riding his motorcycle westbound on 22nd St., driving above the posted speed limit.
According to TPD, Petrush failed to “negotiate a curve” in the road, which caused him to drive onto the sidewalk, before ultimately striking a light pole.
Detectives have noted that speed greater than the posted limit is the major contributing factor in the collision.
It was noted that Petrush was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
TPD says this is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as we receive new information.
There have now been a total of 13 motorcycle crash fatalities in Tucson this year– the same amount of motorcycle crash fatalities reported in the entire year of 2022.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE