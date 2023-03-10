911 calls detailing aftermath of immigrant shooting in Santa Cruz County released

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has received the explosive 911 calls made by George Kelly to the Border Patrol Ranch Liaison on the day he was accused of shooting and killing a Mexican national.
The first call came in on Jan. 30 at 2:40 p.m. from the Border Patrol Liaison. He tells 911 that the Santa Cruz County Rancher George Kelly called him.
"He claims that there's people shooting at him and he's shooting back," said the Liaison.
Another call was made at 3:54 p.m. The agents tell 911 the five people had a large backpack and possibly a rifle. Two hours later Border Patrol calls again.
"He called our ranch liaison again and this time he's being intentionally vague. In checking his property, he believed that he possibly struck something. In those words struck something," said the agent.
Kelly's ranch is about a mile and a half north of the border and eight miles east of Nogales.
In court, Kelly claims he fired warning shots at a group of men crossing his property.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Mexican citizen, Gabriel Cuen. He was found unarmed and shot in the back on Kelly's property, according to law enforcement.
Kelly currently faces a second-degree murder charge and two charges of aggravated assault.