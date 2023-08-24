78-year-old found dead today in Pima County after missing for two weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – 78-year-old Trevor Hayles, who went missing just under two weeks ago on August 11th, was found dead today in Pima County.

According to TPD, no suspicious circumstances in his death were noted.

Around 48 hours after he had gone missing, News 4 Tucson’s Conor McGill reached out to speak with family members.

The Hayles’ described Trevor as a compassionate and helpful man.

An immigrant from Jamaica, he made it his mission to help others – serving as a lawyer, working in civil and immigration law.

“He understood how difficult it was to make the transition and to try to make your way. he was willing to do whatever he could to help people,” Elizabeth Hayles said of her husband.

Our thoughts are with Mr. Hayles' family during this difficult time.