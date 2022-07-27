 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

7-year-old girl dies in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash near Corona de Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash prompts delays at Sahuarita Rd and Sycamore Ridge Trail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 7-year-old girl has died after being in a two-vehicle crash in the Corona de Tucson area Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at West Sahuarita Road and South Sycamore Ridge Trail after 8 a.m.

In a press release Tuesday, deputies said a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped at Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn on Sycamore Ridge when a Hyundai Elantra rear-end the SUV.

They said the Elantra was occupied by three people, including two children. One of the children was the 7-year-old girl, who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The other two occupants of the Elantra and two occupants of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

While no further details have been released, the investigation remains ongoing.

Tags