7-year-old girl dies in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash near Corona de Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 7-year-old girl has died after being in a two-vehicle crash in the Corona de Tucson area Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the scene at West Sahuarita Road and South Sycamore Ridge Trail after 8 a.m.
In a press release Tuesday, deputies said a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped at Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn on Sycamore Ridge when a Hyundai Elantra rear-end the SUV.
They said the Elantra was occupied by three people, including two children. One of the children was the 7-year-old girl, who was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.
The other two occupants of the Elantra and two occupants of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.
While no further details have been released, the investigation remains ongoing.