7-year-old boy charged with taking guns to school in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 7-year-old has been charged after allegedly taking a weapon to a school in Cochise County.
On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was notified that a second grade student had a weapon in his backpack.
According to CCSO, the boy had a two guns and ammunition inside his backpack.
The 7-year-old was charged with misconduct with a weapon and minor in possession of a firearm.
According to the Associated Press, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely that the boy’s parents will face charges in the incident.