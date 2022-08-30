 Skip to main content
7-year-old boy charged with taking guns to school in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — A 7-year-old has been charged after allegedly taking a weapon to a school in Cochise County.

On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was notified that a second grade student had a weapon in his backpack.

According to CCSO, the boy had a two guns and ammunition inside his backpack. 

The 7-year-old was charged with misconduct with a weapon and minor in possession of a firearm.

According to the Associated Press, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely that the boy’s parents will face charges in the incident. 

