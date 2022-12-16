6 feral dogs euthanized after ‘harassing and attacking’ others near Willcox

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Six feral dogs were euthanized after harassing and attacking other animals and residents near Willcox, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.
Animal Control euthanized the dogs Thursday in the Winchester Estates area, north of Willcox.
The dogs, who were identified as an “aggressive pack,” did not have collars or internal chips, officials said.
In a news release, CCSO also addressed social media reports about the animals “being run over and ‘thrown into the back of a truck while ACO’s were laughing.’” They said the reports were not “accurate.”
“ACO personnel did receive a call regarding an animal which had reportedly been run over which they responded to and did not locate any such incident,” CCSO said.