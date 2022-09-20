 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

58 bison relocated from Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

  • 0
Bison

File photo of a Bison on Aug. 20, 2021.

 Jacob W. Frank / NPS

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife managers say 58 bison have been successfully relocated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

They said the bison were transferred to the Intertribal Buffalo Council, who transported the animalsto the Iowa Tribe of Oklahomaand the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

Since reduction efforts began in 2018, park staff have removed 203 bison from the North Rim with 182 transferred to eight different tribes throughan agreement with theIntertribal Buffalo Council.

The National Park Service began a science-based planning process in 2014 to manage bisonoverpopulationat Grand Canyon National Park.

In 2017, park managers reduced the herd to fewer than 200 bison using live capture and transfer as well as limited lethal removal.

The 2021-2022 winter population estimate for the herd was about 216 before calving occurred.

In the last three years, between live capture and removal by the NPS and Arizona Game and Fish Department hunter harvest, about 358 bison have been removed from the herd. The estimate does not include hunter harvests on lands outside the park this year.

Tags

Recommended for you