54th Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair hits Tucson Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson favorite festivity is back this weekend.
Over 400 artists will be taking part in the 54th annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair from March 24 to March 26.
You can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, over 300,000 people attend the event every year.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Starting Thursday around noon, Fourth Avenue will be closed south of University Boulevard to Eighth Street.
Some of the side streets around that area will also be closed. Those include Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue, along with Eighth Street from Hoff Avenue to Herbert Avenue.
For those of you who ride the streetcar downtown, Sun Tran buses have a few adjustments to their route to move around the street fair booths.
And just a reminder for those driving, biking or walking around these areas over the next few days, keep an extra eye out for detours, traffic signs, and people strolling the streets attending the fair.
All roads are scheduled to reopen by around 11 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit Historic Fourth Avenue in Tucson, Arizona.