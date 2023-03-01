 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

4Warn Winter Storm Alert

  • Updated
  • 0
winter weather

TUCSON (KVOA) — A powerful Winter Storm is moving through the region as of 8 PM.

Tucson could see winds as high as 50 mph and the higher elevations could reach 65 mph through 11 PM tonight.

Isolated showers are pushing into the area as well. Temperatures are still in the 50s across most of the city but will begin falling very fast.

This cooler air could bring the snow level down to valley floors at times.

Snow is most likely to fall in northern Cochise and Graham counties. If it falls in Tucson look for a mix of rain and snow between 11 PM. and 1 AM. and mainly snow between 1 and 3 AM.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tucson through 11 AM Thursday. A dusting to a couple of inches of snow could fall in Metro Tucson before things quiet down Thursday morning.

Snow totals in Graham and Cochise could be as high as a full inch of snow to potentially 6".

The mountains could see as much as a foot of snow.

Our next big cool down will follow with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.

Highs will climb back to the lower 70s by the weekend.

