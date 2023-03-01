4Warn Winter Storm Alert

TUCSON (KVOA) — A powerful Winter Storm is moving through the region as of 8 PM.
Tucson could see winds as high as 50 mph and the higher elevations could reach 65 mph through 11 PM tonight.
Isolated showers are pushing into the area as well. Temperatures are still in the 50s across most of the city but will begin falling very fast.
This cooler air could bring the snow level down to valley floors at times.
Snow is most likely to fall in northern Cochise and Graham counties. If it falls in Tucson look for a mix of rain and snow between 11 PM. and 1 AM. and mainly snow between 1 and 3 AM.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tucson through 11 AM Thursday. A dusting to a couple of inches of snow could fall in Metro Tucson before things quiet down Thursday morning.
Snow totals in Graham and Cochise could be as high as a full inch of snow to potentially 6".
The mountains could see as much as a foot of snow.
Our next big cool down will follow with lows near the freezing point again for Thursday and Friday.
Highs will climb back to the lower 70s by the weekend.