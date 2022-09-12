4th suspect arrested in death of Tucson man

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima County through 430 PM MST... At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sahuarita, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates and San Xavier Mission. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 259 and 267. Interstate 19 between mile markers 46 and 63. Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH