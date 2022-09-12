4th suspect arrested in death of Tucson man

TUCSON (KVOA) - An additional arrest has been made by Tucson police in the murder of 37-year-old man on Tucson's east side.
Police said Christopher Hart was assaulted by multiple people in the parking lot of the Eastpointe Market Place near 22nd Street and Kolb Road on June 22.
Hart, who sustained blunt force trauma during the confrontation, was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Police had previously arrested three suspects, 39-year-old Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 27-year-old Aaron Fernando Montiel, and 27-year-old Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
However, further investigation and additional evidence revealed another suspect, 34-year-old Luis Manuel Salas.
Police located Salas on Sept. 7 and arrested him for first-degree murder and kidnapping.
He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.