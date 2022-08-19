41 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake
and Canelo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
South Mission Road and West Helmet Peak Road

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
between 1 and 2 inches of heavy rain across southwestern portions
of Pima county. Rainfall runoff will rapidly fill the Alamo and Gu
Vo Washes with running water. Travel along Highway 85 to the south
of Why will be impacted with normally dry washes, roadway dips and
other low-lying areas filled with running water. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Kuakatch and Lukeville.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Alamo Wash, Growler Wash, Gu Vo Wash, Kuakatch Wash, Aguajita
Wash, Pia Oik Wash and Siovi Shuatak Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 256 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and
thunderstorms with heavy rainfall across portions of central
and western Pima county, including the north and west
portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation. This will cause small
stream flooding, possibly impacting Highway 86 west of Sells,
Route 15 to Santa Rosa and Highway 85 north of Why.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Why,
Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia
Oik, Vaya Chin, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and San Luis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain,
heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday
evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

41 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks

  • 0
41 people rescued after school bus get stuck on flooded road in Picture Rocks
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — More than 40 people were rescued after a school bus got stuck on the roadway due to flooding in Picture Rocks Friday afternoon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened near Sandario and Ina roads.

Officials say the bus was occupied by 39 students and 2 drivers. All the occupants were rescued and moved to another bus.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.