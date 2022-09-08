4 juveniles charged with burglary after Marana early learning center was vandalized

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Four juveniles have been charged with burglary after an early learning center in Marana was vandalized Monday.
Authorities say the suspects broke into Marana Early Learning Center near Old Father and Massingale roads.
They say the suspects broke multiple windows, doors, spread trash, poured paint on walls, rugs and floors, and sprayed fire extinguishers.
Damage was done to multiple buildings, including the cafeteria and administrative offices.
The four juveniles were charged with burglary in the third degree, aggravated criminal damage interference with or disruption of an educational institution.