4 dead, including Pima County Constable, in central Tucson shooting

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 720 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the eastern portions of Tucson. Radar and
automated rain gages indicated that 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain
has fallen over the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Saguaro National Park East
and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Old Spanish Trail at Rincon Creek,
Escalante Road at Atterbury Wash and Freeman Rd between Broadway and
Old Spanish Trail.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Rincon Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Arroyo Chico, Santa Cruz River
and Pantano Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across the eastern and southeastern portions of
the Tucson Metro Area. Rainfall runoff will result in
significant ponding of water on surface streets, and running
water draining into normally dry washes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque
Verde, East Sahuarita, Tucson International Airport, Summit,
Corona De Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro National Park
East and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 803 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy downpours and
thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Summit and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.4 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Tucson Estates and Valencia West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&
alert breaking

4 dead, including Pima County Constable, in central Tucson shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four people died, including a Pima County Constable, in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.

The shooting happened at Lind Commons, an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.

Police identified one of the victims as a Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and a Lind Commons employee.

They said one suspect also died. The fourth victim has not been identified.