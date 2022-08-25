4 dead, including Pima County Constable, in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four people died, including a Pima County Constable, in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.
The shooting happened at Lind Commons, an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.
Police identified one of the victims as a Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and a Lind Commons employee.
Statement from Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson on the line-of-duty death of Constable Deborah Martinez: pic.twitter.com/KpBJoAPojb— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) August 26, 2022
They said one suspect also died. The fourth victim has not been identified.
Still a very active scene here near Ft. Lowell and Dodge where a homicide investigation is underway. One person is confirmed dead but we believe there are more. Medical examiner vehicle and a constable just arrived. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/KCaM3aLnX9— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) August 26, 2022