4 dead in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four people died in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.
Police identified one of the victims as a Constable.
No further details have been released at this.
Still a very active scene here near Ft. Lowell and Dodge where a homicide investigation is underway. One person is confirmed dead but we believe there are more. Medical examiner vehicle and a constable just arrived. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/KCaM3aLnX9— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) August 26, 2022