4 dead in central Tucson shooting

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 558 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson
Estates and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tucson
International Airport, or near Tucson, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo
Yaqui Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Summit and San
Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Summit and San Xavier
Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

4 dead in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four people died in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.

Police identified one of the victims as a Constable.

No further details have been released at this. 

