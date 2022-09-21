39-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal pedestrian crash on Tucson’s east side Tuesday.
Police say two pedestrians were struck by a silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard.
Thirty-nine-year-old Cecilia Nicole Sanchez and a man in his 30s were transported to a hospital. Sanchez succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving, police say.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as a woman in her 80s. Police say she cooperated with the investigation.
At this time, detectives are working to determine the phase of the traffic signal during the crash. They believe the pedestrians were crossing in a crosswalk.
No arrests or citations have been issued.