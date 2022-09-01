3 measles cases confirmed in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Health Services reported three measles cases in Maricopa County Thursday.
According to Maricopa County, the cases involve an adult and two minors. One of the patients has been hospitalized.
The county says the three people are unvaccinated.
“We are working diligently with the cases and their healthcare providers to identify any potential exposures and notify people who were exposed promptly,” said Dr. Nick Staab, medical epidemiologist at MCDPH. “The most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated against measles if you have not already been vaccinated.”
According to ADHS, measles spreads easily through respiratory droplets that can remain suspended in the air for up to two hours and by direct contact with droplets on surfaces.
"However, a worrying 90.6% of Arizona kindergarten students were vaccinated during the 2021–2022 school year, well short of the 95% threshold considered necessary to prevent localized outbreaks," ADHS said in its blog.
For more information about measles, visit ADHS - Measles - Home (azdhs.gov).