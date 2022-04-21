3 dead, several injured in head-on crash on I-10 near Picacho

TUCSON (KVOA) -Three people are dead and several others are injured following a police pursuit Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Picacho.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to stop an SUV for an unknown violation on I-10 at milepost 214.
The vehicle did not stop, prompting the pursuit along I-10.
DPS officials say the "SUV crossed the dirt median from westbound into the eastbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on."
Officials say eight people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third person died at the hospital.
The injured people have been transported to the hospital.
Currently, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed near Picacho at milepost 213. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.
