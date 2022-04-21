 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

3 dead, several injured in head-on crash on I-10 near Picacho

TUCSON (KVOA) -Three people are dead and several others are injured following a police pursuit Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Picacho.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper attempted to stop an SUV for an unknown violation on I-10 at milepost 214.

The vehicle did not stop, prompting the pursuit along I-10.

DPS officials say the "SUV crossed the dirt median from westbound into the eastbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on."

Officials say eight people were in the SUV at the time of the crash. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third person died at the hospital. 

The injured people have been transported to the hospital.

Currently, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed near Picacho at milepost 213. Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.