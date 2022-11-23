3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Three people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 and Casa Grande Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at milepost 186, near State Route 387. The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed in Casa Grande.
Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound left lane is also blocked.
No further details have been released at this time.